Raymond James Lowers Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $109.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $111.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded down $11.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 1,093,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $155.27.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,212 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $128,920.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,658. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Duolingo by 6.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Portman Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $4,842,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.