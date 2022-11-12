Raymond James Raises Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $35.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 733,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 588,717 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.