Raymond James Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $84.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

