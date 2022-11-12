Raymond James Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $84.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.46.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.