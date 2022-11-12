Raymond James Trims Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Target Price to C$2.00

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

CFF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Conifex Timber from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$62.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.87.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

