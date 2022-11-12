Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,746 shares of company stock worth $1,952,404. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

