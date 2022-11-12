RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 3.9%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 35,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 140,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$99.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.