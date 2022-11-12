Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 920.0% in October

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 920.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Down 0.7 %

RDEIY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.64. 15,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,674. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.