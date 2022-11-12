ReddCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,217.89 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $7,217.89 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00357310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00033185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018769 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

