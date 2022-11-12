Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDFN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Redfin Trading Up 21.3 %

Shares of RDFN opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Institutional Trading of Redfin

In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 18.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Redfin by 92.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 111,519 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Redfin by 115.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 37.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

