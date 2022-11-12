Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 4.9 %
NYSE:RGA traded down $6.90 on Friday, hitting $132.50. 682,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,400. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.