Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:RGA traded down $6.90 on Friday, hitting $132.50. 682,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,400. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

