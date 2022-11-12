Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RCII opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.78.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. FMR LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 255.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 245,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 155.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
