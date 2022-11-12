Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Raised by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 5.6% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $131.06. 2,259,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

