Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

