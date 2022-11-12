Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.02 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $84.02 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008590 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00247262 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08422041 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,285,430.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

