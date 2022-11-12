Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 228 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,507,000 after purchasing an additional 370,304 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

