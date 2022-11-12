Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 331 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.