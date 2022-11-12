Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average of $368.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

