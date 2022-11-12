Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

MTB opened at $166.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.45.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $919,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

