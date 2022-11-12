Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $699,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

