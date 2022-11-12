Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $755,000 Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 94,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,473,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $10,099,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

