Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $798,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $177.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $183.48.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.