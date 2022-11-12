Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of MEG stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Montrose Environmental Group

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.