Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.81

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.81, with a volume of 104362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,839 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 149,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

