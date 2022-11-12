REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 188,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,856. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.97.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

