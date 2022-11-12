Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54 to $0.60 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 654,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.44. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

