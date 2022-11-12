Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54 to $0.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 654,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,380. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

