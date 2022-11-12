Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr or $1.113 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.30-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 654,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.44. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

