River Oaks Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Investar worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Investar Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

