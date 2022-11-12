River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 248 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $385.17 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,089 shares of company stock worth $23,149,366. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.