River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 252,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 34,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.