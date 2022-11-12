River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 252,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 34,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.
Shares of DGX stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
