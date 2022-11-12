River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 187,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

