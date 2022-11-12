River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $366.71. 222,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

