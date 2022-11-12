River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,793,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,460,248. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

