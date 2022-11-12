River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.