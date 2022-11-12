River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after buying an additional 3,790,800 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of T opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

