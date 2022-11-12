Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wedbush

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 59.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 34.90 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of 31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after buying an additional 450,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after buying an additional 407,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.