Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 191,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after acquiring an additional 162,110 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 582,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,980,000 after acquiring an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $16.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.10. 349,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

