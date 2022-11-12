Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 4.5 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $16.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.10. 349,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.