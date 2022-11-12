Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,572,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

