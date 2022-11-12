Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Rogers Stock Performance
Shares of ROG traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. 697,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.60. Rogers has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rogers
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
See Also
