Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,900 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 1,518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

RYCEY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 3,407,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

