Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Down 18%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) shares fell 18% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

