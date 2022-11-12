Rosenblatt Securities Trims Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price to $237.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.33.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NXST opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.