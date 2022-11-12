Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) PT Lowered to $5.75 at DA Davidson

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rover Group from $4.80 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.22.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.07 million, a P/E ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rover Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rover Group by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 852,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rover Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

