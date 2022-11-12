Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$21.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 3.5 %

TSE:FRU opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$17.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.73.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

See Also

