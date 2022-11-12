Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target to C$4.00

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

