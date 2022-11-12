Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target to $6.00

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THRN. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of THRN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 388,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,792. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $56.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 271,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 325,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

