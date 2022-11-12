Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target to CHF 45

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.62.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

AHEXY opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.31. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

