Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target to C$1.40

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSPK. Cormark cut their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on LifeSpeak and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday.

LifeSpeak Price Performance

TSE LSPK opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. LifeSpeak has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.82.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

