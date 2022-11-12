Royal Bank of Canada Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $20.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADCT. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 112.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.